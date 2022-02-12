Watch: Mr. Nags gatecrashes RCB’s IPL Auction meeting- check out what happens next

Royal Challengers Bangalore's anchor and mascot Mr Nags, who is known for his antics and fun interviews on the RCB team's social media handles during the IPL is back in the business!

As the management of the Bangalore based franchise was finalizing strategy ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega-auctions today, the super cool insider gate crashed the all important discussion to give his 'valuable inputs' and also put forward a demand for a pension scheme for himself citing his seniority and association with the team.

The fun video shared by RCB on their official Twitter account starts with Mr. Nags first calling former skipper Virat Kohli and then breaking into the RCB's team meeting where he says nasty things to coaches and management of the franchise.

The actor who plays the character of Mr Nags is Danish Sait and he is renowned for his antics, as well as fun interviews that are a regular feature on the RCB team's social media handles during the IPL. Mr Nags RCB videos are extremely popular and loved among cricket fans.

Besides this, Sait is one of the most sought-after TV presenters, an actor, YouTuber and a radio prankster.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auctions have kick started in Bengaluru today. The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:49 PM IST