Watch: Moose on the loose in US hospital, munches on potted plants

A video of a young moose wandering in a hospital has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in the hospital lobby in Anchorage, Alaska, US.

The video was shared on Facebook by Providence Alaska with a post that said, ''We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering "How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?" With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course.''

In the viral video, it is seen that the moose is walking right through the automatic sliding doors of the hospital and munching on the potted plants in the lobby. While a team of security guards and some patients formed a human wall around the moose, meanwhile, the animal remained calm and didn't show any signs of aggression. Finally, after 15 minutes, the team was able to persuade the unwanted guest to walk out of the door. As the animal made its way out, patients and nurses cheered.

''The ingenious — or lucky — moose triggered the sensors on the automatic doors to the building that houses the hospital's cancer center and other medical offices. We received a call from one of our tenants advising that a moose had just walked into the building'', Randy Hughes, the hospital's director of security told NY Post.

''But it seemed like it was a magnet for people to come and see it. It's not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that. He finally had enough of everybody looking at him, and finally made his way out the door, '' Hughes added.

The young moose has received a lot of love online, and many people have commented under the post as well.

"That’s what happens when you bring your moves to work day! Good job you guys," commented a user.

Another user reacted to the video and said, ''Your energy was spot on. Gentle, yet assertive.I cheered with you at the end of the video.''

''Look what came to visit us at work today!'' A third said, ''Such a good video!!!! So glad someone captured this!,'' wrote a third user.