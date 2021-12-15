e-Paper Get App

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

Watch: Medical team has a hard time administering Covid vaccines in Bihar; video goes viral

In the video, the team finally inoculated the vaccine.
FPJ Web Desk
Days after a case of data fraud that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on a list of people supposedly vaccinated for COVID-19 at Bihar's Arwal district shocked the country, another video that is doing rounds on social media is raising concerns over state of awareness regarding the vaccine in Bihar.

A video showing a medical team grabbing a man to administer a Covid shot in Bihar's Sheikhpura has gone viral on social media. In the video, the team finally inoculated the vaccine.

Watch Video:

Here's how Netizens have reacted to the video:

Bihar has administered 9 crore vaccines so far:

State health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday said the vaccine jabs administered in the state will reach 10 crore by December-end. On Tuesday morning, over 9 crore doses had been administered and additional one crore will be given in the next 15 days, Pandey said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
