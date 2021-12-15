Watch: Medical team has a hard time administering Covid vaccines in Bihar; video goes viral

Days after a case of data fraud that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on a list of people supposedly vaccinated for COVID-19 at Bihar's Arwal district shocked the country, another video that is doing rounds on social media is raising concerns over state of awareness regarding the vaccine in Bihar.

A video showing a medical team grabbing a man to administer a Covid shot in Bihar's Sheikhpura has gone viral on social media. In the video, the team finally inoculated the vaccine.

This is what India and esp.Bihar (most backward state) is doing to ensure maximum vaccination againstCovid-19. The coverage with limited resources that India has pulled is phenomenal and needs to told out loud... https://t.co/bmGsjPiz3L — Paras Ratna (@parasratna) December 14, 2021

ग़ज़बे है... — Chandan Choudhary (@Chandan73661051) December 14, 2021

"अफवा" or "Rumor" development's biggest barrier



Salute to such health workers, Bihar reached 9 cr vaccines today.#vaccination #India #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/blXR32Meq8 — Dr Vivek Chouksey (@VForU_) December 14, 2021

This man can become very rich and sue all these crooks under law. Vaccine is NOT mandatory and any coercion will be suitably punished under law! https://t.co/9Cslq84hlq — राज्यमूलमिन्द्रियजय: (@BeePeeEl) December 14, 2021

Hamara Bihar jo koi bhi pahle kahani Suna gaya usi ko Sach Samjh lete hai.Vaccine nhi lenge mar jayenge.🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MbwkCSKsVS — Deshbhakt hun andh bhakt nhi (@i_m_shm_mansa) December 15, 2021

Bihar has administered 9 crore vaccines so far:

State health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday said the vaccine jabs administered in the state will reach 10 crore by December-end. On Tuesday morning, over 9 crore doses had been administered and additional one crore will be given in the next 15 days, Pandey said.



Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:04 AM IST