Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi on Bihar's COVID-19 vaccination list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra are on a list of people supposedly vaccinated for COVID-19 at Bihar's Arwal district, reported NDTV.

This is due to a shocking case of data fraud. And two Computer Operators have been suspended for the blunder after the lists of people vaccinated at Karpi community health centre that were uploaded on the vaccination portal were recently inspected.

Meanwhile, the local administration has ordered an inquiry. "This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard," NDTV quoted District Magistrate J Priyadarshini as saying.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, meanwhile, said he has spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also look at data of other hospitals to ensure there are no errors.

As per the official data, 8,63,12,902 doses have been administered in Bihar. 5,53,77,427 people have taken the first dose, while 3,09,35,475 have been fully vaccinated.

The report of Bihar's shocking case of data fraud comes on a day when Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 85 per cent of India's eligible adult population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. With PM NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On Sunday, he had said that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population was now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:01 PM IST