WATCH: 'Mango Omelette' is the latest bizarre fusion food to go Mango Omelette; netizens react in disgust

Mango Omelette | @thegreatindianfoodie

Social media can make us watch weird things! Weird foods across the globe are one such thing. We all come across different food combinations, weird foods, and much more.

'Mango Omlette' is the latest bizarre food combination that has taken the internet by storm. A video of a street vendor selling Mango Omelette has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by user @thegreatindianfoodie.

The video seems to be from Gujarat, where a street vendor is preparing this mixture on a tawa. He starts by adding oil to the hot tawa and breaking two eggs to fry. Then he takes it out and adds boiling egg yolks, chilies, and spices. He can also be seen adding mango juice to this. When that's ready, he pours it over the fried eggs. But the recipe doesn't stop there. He also adds boiled eggs with spices and mango juice to his recipe.

Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 8000 times and has received 200K views and hundreds of comments. Netizens have reacted to the video in disgust.

"I feel there needs to be a proper check over the food vendors serving kinds of food. As certain diet combinations could be disastrous on health. Maaza and omellete seriously, " wrote a concerned user.

"Matlab Instagram likes ke liye kuch bhi content daaloge…. The amount of oil this person has used," commented another user.

"Mango be like - meri shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho raha," wrote a disgusted user.