WATCH: Man Turns Cab Roof Into Makeshift Office After Gurugram Waterlogging Leaves Commuters Stranded

Man Turns Cab Roof Into Makeshift Office After Gurugram Waterlogging Leaves Commuters Stranded |

Gurugram’s notorious monsoon traffic took an unusual turn when a commuter, stranded in a waterlogged cab, decided not to let the chaos derail his workday. Instead of waiting helplessly in the traffic, he climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, opened his laptop and apparently continued attending office calls.

A video of the incident, shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, has attracted attention online, with social media users reacting to the commuter’s extraordinary interpretation of work-from-home.

Cab breaks down amid gurugram waterlogging

The incident reportedly occurred after the man’s cab became stranded because of severe waterlogging on the roads. The surrounding traffic was moving extremely slowly, leaving commuters with few options to get through the flooded stretch.

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According to the caption shared alongside the video, the man was originally travelling to his office when the cab broke down. Realising that reaching the workplace was no longer practical, he contacted his office and switched to WFH.

But rather than simply waiting inside the stranded vehicle, he took his laptop onto the cab’s roof and began working there.

The caption read, “A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop sitting on the roof of the cab.”

Laptop open as traffic crawls below

The footage shows the man seated on top of the cab with his laptop in front of him, while a long line of vehicles remains stuck around him. He appeared to be concentrating on his work despite the unusual surroundings.

The bizarre sight quickly became a talking point online. For many viewers, the scene summed up the lengths to which commuters sometimes go when bad weather, traffic and professional commitments collide.

Some users joked that the man had taken the concept of “work from home” far beyond its usual meaning. Others described it as an extreme example of workplace flexibility, given that his temporary office happened to be the roof of a stranded car.