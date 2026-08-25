'Kumbhkaran Of 21st Century': Kerala Driver Falls Asleep In Car On Busy Road, Commuters Left Stunned - VIDEO

Kerala Driver Falls Asleep In Car On Busy Road |

A bizarre incident in Kerala has left social media users amused and concerned after a driver reportedly stopped his car in the middle of a busy road and fell into a deep sleep.

The unusual scene unfolded at Athirampuzha Palli Junction in Kottayam, where the parked vehicle reportedly caused traffic to build up as motorists found themselves unable to get past it.

Driver takes an unexpected nap on the road

According to reports, the young man had apparently become tired after driving and decided to pull over for a short nap. However, instead of choosing a safe parking area, he stopped his car on the busy road and went to sleep behind the wheel.

As the vehicle remained stationary, a queue of motorists began forming behind it. Concerned commuters and local residents eventually approached the car to find the driver apparently fast asleep.

Several people tried to get his attention by knocking on the window and shaking the vehicle. Despite their repeated attempts, the driver initially did not respond.

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Deep sleep leaves commuters in disbelief

The situation became even more unusual as the crowd struggled to wake him. After several attempts, the driver finally opened his eyes and appeared visibly confused by the group of people surrounding his car.

He seemingly had little idea that his brief rest had resulted in a traffic disruption on the busy stretch.

A video of the incident was later shared on X, showing commuters attempting to wake the sleeping motorist while other vehicles waited behind his car.

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“Kumbhkaran of the 21st century”

The clip quickly attracted attention online, with users turning the unusual incident into a source of humour while also acknowledging the potential danger of the situation.

“Bro took 2 business days to wake up," joked one user.

Another described the driver as the “Kumbhkaran of the 21st century."

“Hahaha…I am jealous of such people.. how the hell can they sleep like that," an individual asked.

One commenter, however, focused on the possible emergency behind the situation, writing, “In such situations one should break the rear window glass. Could be an emergency. Perhaps deep sleepiness… Crowd breaking… no case."