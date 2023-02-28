WATCH: Man tries to wash his SUV under a waterfall, water leaks into the car through the sunroof and speakers

Instagram/ Arun Panwar

A video of water leaking through the sunroof of an SUV has gone viral on social media. The viral video was posted by digital creator Arun Panwar on his Instagram account, showing how the sunroof of his car leaked, with water seeping inside the car.

The video has so far amassed 4.7 million views on Instagram.

In the video, Pawar says that he will wash his Mahindra Scorpio N under a waterfall on a mountainous path. He closes the sunroof before parking the SUV under the waterfall. As he parks his car under the waterfall, the water leaks into the car through the sunroof and the speakers.

He quickly moves his car away from the waterfall and checks again to see if the sunroof is closed. But, by the time the water seeps inside the car, the interior is already damaged.

The video received various comments on social media.

One user wrote, "I have washed my jeep many times like this...but this never happen with my jeep."

While another user wrote, "Islia fortuner me sunroof nahi aati."

"That's why I didn't buy Mahindra cars... (I am happy with my cycle)," wrote another user.

"I think he deliberately left his sunroof slightly open. I tried it too with Scorpio N with not even a drop of leakage," a user commented.