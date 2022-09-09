Watch: Man swims in living room of Bengaluru's luxurious villa as floods hit city

Man swims in living room of posh villa in Bengaluru's Epsilon | Twitter

For the past few days, Bengaluru has witnessed heavy rainfall leading to floods in several parts of the IT hub. Low lying areas across the city were waterlogged and were without power and drinking water.

Visuals showing luxury cars submerged in underground parking spaces, top company CEOs and families using tractors to travel through the city had gone viral on social media. Of course, a lot of memes surfaced on the internet making #Bangalorerains trend on Twitter.

In a recent video doing rounds on the microblogging site, we can see a man swimming inside a house. According to claims on Twitter, reported by news media, the video seems to have originated from a posh villa in Epsilon, Bengaluru. However, the clip notified of being uploaded from Hyderabad.

To the unversed, the luxurious society Epsilon is home to many businessmen, such as Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji and Britannia CEO Varun Berry.

Watch:

Earlier this month, industrialist Harsh Goenka had tweeted a video showing the city's rich and famous zone - Epsilon. While sharing the clip, he wrote, "Scenes from the finest housing society Epsilon in #Bangalore where the rich and famous stay. If the city wants to continue the moniker of ‘IT capital of the world’ we have to improve the infrastructure of the city."

Scenes from the finest housing society Epsilon in #Bangalore where the rich and famous stay. If the city wants to continue the moniker of ‘IT capital of the world’ we have to improve the infrastructure of the city.pic.twitter.com/CpYjE8vGXd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 7, 2022

