Watch: Man saves toddler hanging from a window

A three-year-old girl was hanging from a window when a man spotted her and decided to climb the eight-storey building. He didn't had any safety harness so his friend helped him by holding his legs. He caught her and saved her life.

Sabit said: "I did not have a safety harness so my friend held my legs. At that moment I didn’t think about anything, I just wanted to help the child."

He insisted he was not a hero and humbly left the scene as he was late to work.

Some netizens asked, "How did she got there? while others appreciated his bravery and kindness.

A user commented, "He was risking his own life to save the little one!! We have angels on earth!"

The video was uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours back and since then it has been watched three million times and received multiple likes and comments.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:29 PM IST