WATCH: Man rescues 9 miners trapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo's gold mine

Twitter

Social media videos can occasionally be very overwhelming. One such video is doing the rounds on social media, in which nine miners from the Central African country of the Democratic Republic of Congo had a narrow escape after a gold mine collapsed.

The video of trapped miners coming out of a collapsed gold mine in Nyango, Democratic Republic of Congo has gone viral on social media. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 181.7 K views on Twitter.

In the video, a man is seen digging up the steep slope of the rubble with a spade putting his life in danger as the slides continue to occur. Suddenly, some miners start popping out of the space made by the man as he keeps on digging with a spade and his hands. After that, a rescued miner tries to use his bare hands to dig up the mud.

The video also shows how the onlookers shout out loud with happiness, as the trapped miners are rescued.

Yesterday in DR Congo at around 2pm: artisanal copper miners saving each in Luwowo, in the Muvumboko neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/oCY2qplWKH — Nicolas Niarchos (@PerneInAGyre) March 25, 2023

Mining accidents are on the rise at small sites such as the one in South Kivu province that collapsed on Saturday following heavy rain. Lack of safety procedures and proper equipment is the prime cause behind the frequent tunnel collapses at Congolese mines, in which miners are trapped underground with nearly zero chances of survival.