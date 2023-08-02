Watch: Man Performs 'Pehla Nasha' On London's Oxford Street, Viral Video Wins Over 2 Million Views |

Busking is a common practice observed in several places across the globe, especially those which are tourist attractions. In a recent video, we can see a street musician performing the iconic retro beat 'Pehla Nasha' in London. And, the music reel from the melodious and mesmerising event has gone viral on Instagram with more than two million views. WATCH:

Audience vibe to the street music

The popular romantic song from Bollywood comes from the 90s film "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar." It was originally recorded in the voices of well-known music artists Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. In his recent Instagram reel, a music lover named Vish hit the streets in London to express his heart out for the love beat as he sang it loud there. The reel uploaded by Vish shows him happily singing the beat and turning passersby into his audience, leaving them delighted with the Indian song.

Video goes viral

Within three days of being posted, the video won the hearts of netizens and hit 2.2 million views on the content-sharing site. The comments section was flooded with praises where people said that they would visit London only to experience his street performances and get immersed in the vibe. "It was amazing last night at Oxford street to see you singing live. You really got great voice to the engross crowd (sic)," a woman who was present there said. "I can feel your heart in your singing! Amazing, " wrote another.

