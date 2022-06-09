Watch: Man meets vulture while paragliding; this is what happened next

Image credits: Google

A clip of a man paragliding with a vulture has gone viral on social media. In the video, one can spot a black vulture patiently flying with a paraglider. Mountains and buildings are visible below. In the video, further it is seen that the vulture is sitting on the paraglider's feet, while the person starts touching the bird.

At the end of the clip, the bird is seen biting the glider's shoes. The clip was posted by Twitter user Paul Nelson.

In the comment section, one Twitterati said that there is a sport called as "Parahawking".

Union Minister Smriti Irani was also stunned by the video. She posted for her followers on social media. You might have surely seen many paragliding clips but you may not have seen this before. Did you like the video? Let us know about the same.