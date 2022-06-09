e-Paper Get App

Watch: Man meets vulture while paragliding; this is what happened next

Mountains and buildings are visible in the video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

A clip of a man paragliding with a vulture has gone viral on social media. In the video, one can spot a black vulture patiently flying with a paraglider. Mountains and buildings are visible below. In the video, further it is seen that the vulture is sitting on the paraglider's feet, while the person starts touching the bird.

At the end of the clip, the bird is seen biting the glider's shoes. The clip was posted by Twitter user Paul Nelson.

In the comment section, one Twitterati said that there is a sport called as "Parahawking".

Union Minister Smriti Irani was also stunned by the video. She posted for her followers on social media. You might have surely seen many paragliding clips but you may not have seen this before. Did you like the video? Let us know about the same.

Read Also
Kshama Bindu gets married to herself; writes post on 'Mohabbat'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Man meets vulture while paragliding; this is what happened next

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Mamata Banerjee demands arrest of accused BJP leaders

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Mamata Banerjee demands arrest of accused BJP leaders

Pace sensation Umran Malik's picture in India jersey goes viral ahead of South Africa series

Pace sensation Umran Malik's picture in India jersey goes viral ahead of South Africa series

Pakistan: Popular TV host and PTI leader Amir Liaquat dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

Pakistan: Popular TV host and PTI leader Amir Liaquat dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi