Watch: Man interprets football match for visually-impaired friend in heart-warming video; 'beautiful' netizens react

One of the greatest gift of life is friendship, and if you have received it, consider yourselves to be very fortunate. On a similar note, a video of a man interpreting a football match for his visually-impaired friend has gone extremely viral on social media. The beautiful video was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement and it is melting hearts on the internet.

In the short clip, two men can be seen with a plastic board designed like a football field on their laps at a stadium during a football match. The man named Cesar was then seen interpreting the game for his friend Carlos on the board.

Cesar can be seen guiding Carlos’s hand as per the moves and goals scored by the players. They even cheered the team after it scored a goal.

“Cesar interpreted the game for his friend Carlos, who is blind. Cesar guides his friend's hands at every move and goal. Cesar is Colombian; Carlos Honduran— they both celebrate Honduras' goal in this video. Colombia won this friendly match earlier this month 2-1,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

After being shared online, the video attracted a staggering 6.2 million views. Instagram users hailed Cesar’s kind gesture in the comments section and called it beautiful.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:31 PM IST