WATCH: Man hula hoops in abdominal plank position; makes Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Records (GWR) is famous for bringing us unique talents of people from across the globe who set a record in their own way. Recently, they posted a video that will amuse and amaze you.

A record has been created by a man named ObaroEne Otitigbe who hula hooped in an abdominal plank position.

The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records shared the video with a caption, “Longest duration hula hooping in abdominal plank position 3 min 16 sec by @mr.obaroene,” wrote GWR.

While answering to their own post, they also shared added information about the man’s other records involving hula hoops.

“ObaroEne Otitigbe aka Mr. O! from Albany, New York, USA also holds records for the most consecutive stairs climbed while hula-hooping (734) and the longest distance swinging on rings while hula hooping: 152.52 metres (500 ft 4.68 in)” they shared.

Take a look at the video: