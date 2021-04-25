JoshFight: Here's why hundreds fought for the name 'Josh'

If you think that this world isn't bizarre enough, think again. Recently, in Lincoln, Nebraska, hundreds of people named 'Josh' came together to fight for the name.

It all started in April 2020, when the lockdown boredom due to COVID-19 had just set in. Josh Swain, a University of Arizona student, created a Facebook messenger group with other people sharing the name 'Josh', and challenged them to a fight. Whoever wins gets to keep the name.

"We fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name," Swain wrote in the original Facebook message. "You have a year to prepare, good luck."