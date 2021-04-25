JoshFight: Here's why hundreds fought for the name 'Josh'

If you think that this world isn't bizarre enough, think again. Recently, in Lincoln, Nebraska, hundreds of people named 'Josh' came together to fight for the name.
It all started in April 2020, when the lockdown boredom due to COVID-19 had just set in. Josh Swain, a University of Arizona student, created a Facebook messenger group with other people sharing the name 'Josh', and challenged them to a fight. Whoever wins gets to keep the name.
"We fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name," Swain wrote in the original Facebook message. "You have a year to prepare, good luck."
However, the screenshots went viral. Yesterday, after a year, the first-ever #JoshFight was held. As expected, the fight deservedly went viral.
Hundreds of 'Josh' from around the country arrived at Air Park in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday for a heated pool noodle brawl.
The festivities started with a “gruelling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reported that the Arizona student won allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.
This was followed by a pool-noodle competition that was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. A 5-year-old Josh won the competition, the name and a Burger King crown.
Here are some of the scenes from the ground covering the unique, bizarre and epic #JoshFight.
Have a look.