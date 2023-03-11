WATCH: Man bitten by stray dogs while trying to save his pet in Greater Noida |

Noida: An incident of stray dog attacking a pet owner in Ace Aspire society of Greater Noida has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday. In the video, a man can be seen holding his pet pup in his arms and another man goes on to record his wounds. The man was bitten on his leg near his calf muscles. Four bite marks are visible in the video.

The stray dogs reportedly attacked the man's pet while he was out on a walk with his puppy. The stray dogs bit the man while he was trying to save his pupper. The victim is a resident of F-308 of the society.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly 12th such incident from area

The man who has posted the video has also claimed that this is 12th such incident of stray dog menace around the society in Greater Noida.