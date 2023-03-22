 WATCH: Lucknow's Khushi Pandey installs free blinkers on bicycles, the reason will surprise you for sure
Khushi's grandfather died in a road accident when his bicycle was hit by a car as the driver could not spot his bicycle due to darkness and fog.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Khushi Pandey | Twitter

Social media is full of surprises! A heartwarming story of Khushi Pandey, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, will surely make you beam with pride and bring a smile to your face.

Khushi is a 23-year-old girl who installs blinker lights on bicycles. She has been doing so since she lost her maternal grandfather (nana ji) in a tragic road accident on the night of December 25, 2022, in Aminabad, Lucknow.

Khushi's video was shared on Twitter by IAS Awanish Sharan. He had shared the video with a caption that said, "God Bless you."

Khushi's grandfather died in a road accident when his bicycle was hit by a car because the driver could not spot it due to darkness and fog. Following that life-altering tragedy, Khushi has set out on a mission to gift blinkers to bicycle riders in the city.

Reportedly, she has fitted lights to about 500 bicycles to date after starting her mission on January 13, 2023.

article-image

