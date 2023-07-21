WATCH: Love For SRK-Kajol; Fan Creates Dance Reel At Exact Location From Where Song 'Gerua' Was Filmed

How far will you go for the love for cinema? "Iceland," screamed Instagram influencer and dance lover Vishakha Holsambre as she recreated the Bollywood song 'Gerua' from the iconic location where it was actually shot. In her recent reel shared on the content-sharing platform, we can see Vishakha displaying mesmerising dance moves in the backdrop of Vestrahorn in Iceland.

"For a lifelong Bollywood fan like me, one part of visiting Iceland is experiencing all the locations where Gerua was filmed— not just to check each place off of a list but to truly soak in the magic," she said while sharing the dance reel online. The post was further captioned: "pov: you’re dancing to Gerua where it was filmed... One of these places is Vestrahorn where the pristine water reflects the majestic mountains above it and where @iamsrk & @kajol ran across water had to create some magic of my own here."

The video of the Instagram influencer dancing to Gerua from the location where it was filmed for Bollywood's Dilwale has left netizens showering love towards it. "You really did create some magic," read a comment while another said, "This view is real 🤩 i thought it editing."

