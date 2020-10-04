Watch: Lil pups enjoying a kid's Bhangra moves is the cutest video on internet today!

There is something really wholesome about the videos of adorable dogs.

Giving netizens their daily dose of positivity, a video featuring a cute kid and his furry friends is going viral on the internet.

In the video, a boy can be seen showing off his Bhangra moves to two dogs, standing on the other side of the gate. As the little kid starts grooving, his adorable audience is seen excitedly jumping and barking.

Check out the cute video here: