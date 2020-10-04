Watch: Lil pups enjoying a kid's Bhangra moves is the cutest video on internet today!

There is something really wholesome about the videos of adorable dogs.
Giving netizens their daily dose of positivity, a video featuring a cute kid and his furry friends is going viral on the internet.
In the video, a boy can be seen showing off his Bhangra moves to two dogs, standing on the other side of the gate. As the little kid starts grooving, his adorable audience is seen excitedly jumping and barking.
Check out the cute video here:
After the video went viral on social, several netizens declared it the 'cutest video' on the internet.
A user wrote, "1) Best Bhangra ever!!
2) Best video to start the morning with
3) Would've been the best video on the internet if the gates opened and this kid ran for his life"
"I was so hoping for that gate open up. He would have abandoned his Bhangra moves for the sprint," commented another user.
A comment read: "Innocent baccha hai. The dogs have totally received his energy and are loving the high. Collective excitement. Love how the kid is spreading joy."
