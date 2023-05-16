Watch: LAPD Officer, another man hospitalised after being stung severely by Bees; officer falls to the ground | Twitter video screengrab (@TrafficNewsLA)

A volunteer police officer of the Los Angeles Police Department officer (LAPD) and another man was attacked by a swarm of bees in Encino on Monday. The two men had to be hospitalised due to the severe stings on their bodies by the bees. The officer had volunteered on the 17100 block of Adlon Rd in Encino on Monday afternoon hearing about the bees swarming the neighbourhood.

Later, firefighters responded to the situation at around 4 pm after reports of a man being stung by the bees reached them.

In the video doing the rounds on social media the LAPD officer is seen being chased by the bees. He is being stung and tries to escape from them only failing in the end. He falls to the ground and stays there for a while, making futile attempts to get rid of the bees by swinging his hands. His face is covered in bites and appears red. The officer even tries to get on the vehicle of his colleague but doesn't enter it probably because of the bees following him into the car and biting his fellow officer. He then walks past the vehicle and falls to the ground again. The middle-aged officer seems to be in a lot of pain.

