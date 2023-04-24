WATCH: Kuno National Park's forest officials tranquilize Cheetah Pawan from helicopter in tense chase | Twitter: Prabhu Pateria

Not a movie scene that will leave wildlife enthusiasts stunned, a video from Madhya Pradesh has surfaced online and it captures on camera a cheetah running miles over miles at the greatest speed possible. Reportedly, the incident was identified to be a scene of forest officials trying to tranquilise the animal which was allegedly wandering in the woods.

Experts were quoted in news reports as saying that the cheetah cannot run continuously for a long time, and if it does so there's a danger to its life. However, amidst scorching heat and a long chase, the Kuno National Park staff ensure the animal's safety and good health. The cheetah was identified as Pawan (Oban) and was noted to be healthy and safe.

WATCH VIDEO

Pawan tried running towards the UP border

The video of the rescue involving tranquilising Pawan has surfaced off late. However, the incident took place earlier this month.

On Saturday, Pawan, formerly known as Oban and one of the male cheetahs relocated from Namibia to India, went towards the Karaira tehsil, which comes under the Shivpuri district, and was heading towards the Uttar Pradesh border. Stating so, news agency ANI further reported that the cheetah was rescued and brought back by forest officials.

Not the first time that Pawan tried to escape

Earlier on April 7 as well, the team of the Forest Department rescued Pawan from the Bairad area of Shivpuri district and brought it to Kuno, which was released in the Palpur area of Kuno.

Cheetahs' journey from Namibia to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park on September 17, last year.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952 but 8 cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.