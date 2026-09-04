WATCH: KSRTC Driver Kisses Bus Goodbye After 18 Years of Service, Emotional Farewell Goes Viral; CM Reacts

KSRTC Driver Kisses Bus Goodbye After 18 Years of Service | X

After nearly two decades on Kerala’s roads, KSRTC driver Paul Kurien had one final gesture to make before stepping away from the driver's seat — a heartfelt farewell to the bus that had been part of his life for years.

A video showing Kurien kissing the KSRTC bus he had driven for the past eight years has gone viral on social media, touching viewers with its simple yet deeply emotional message.

Kurien, a native of Kattappana in Idukki, has completed 18 years of service with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). For the last eight years, he had been associated with the same bus operating on routes connecting Idukki and Kumily.

Emotional moment captured at the depot

Kurien's final day behind the wheel was filled with emotion. Before leaving the depot, he stood beside the bus that had accompanied him through countless journeys.

He approached the vehicle, touched it with affection and kissed its front before walking away. In another emotional moment captured on video, he was seen paying his respects to the bus and taking one last look at the vehicle.

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The footage, recorded by his colleagues and friends, soon began circulating widely online. For many viewers, the farewell was more than a retirement moment — it represented the bond that can develop between a driver and the vehicle entrusted to him every day.

Eight years with the same bus

Kurien spent the final eight years of his KSRTC career driving the same vehicle on a demanding route. Reports said he regularly operated services covering the Cumbum–Kumily–Karuvakkulam–Kottayam stretch, with long daily journeys becoming part of his routine.

Over the years, the driver also became familiar to regular passengers along the route. His final journey reportedly drew an affectionate farewell from passengers and well-wishers, including people across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Kurien has credited the bus itself for helping him complete his years of service safely.

"It was not me who protected the passengers and myself all these years; it was this bus that kept us safe," he said.

The remark offers an insight into why the farewell appeared so personal. After thousands of kilometres and countless trips, the vehicle had become closely associated with his working life.

Retirement officially due in October

Although Kurien's final active duty has now come to an end, his formal retirement from KSRTC is scheduled for October 31.

His last working day took place earlier this week, after which he is expected to remain on leave until his official retirement date.

For someone who spent 18 years transporting passengers, the end of active service marked the closing of a significant chapter. But it was his goodbye to the bus that ultimately captured public attention.

Kerala CM V D Satheesan reacts

The emotional video also caught the attention of Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who praised Kurien's gesture and the dedication of KSRTC employees.

Satheesan said he was deeply moved by the way Kurien bowed in reverence to the bus he had driven for years.

"Deeply touched by the moving farewell of Sri Paul Kurian, who bowed in reverence to the bus he steered for years with utmost devotion."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the contribution of thousands of KSRTC employees who keep Kerala's public transport network functioning.

"It is the tireless commitment and pride of thousands of workers like him that form the true backbone of our public transport."

Satheesan further said the government would continue efforts to modernise KSRTC while preserving and strengthening its role as an essential public service.