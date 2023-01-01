e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Kota tribe from Nilgiris welcome 2023 by dancing around the bonfire

The video of the Kota tribe from Nilgris, Tamil Nadu enjoying New Year's Eve was tweeted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu (also the Addl Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu)

Sunday, January 01, 2023
article-image
WATCH: Kota tribe from Nilgiris welcome 2023 by dancing around the bonfire | Twitter
Did you enjoy the last night of 2022 by partying and dancing? A video of inhabitants of Nilgiris celebrating New Year's Eve with their folk dance around the bonfire has surfaced on Twitter. The video which has attracted thousands of views on social media was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

In the video, we can see people wearing white attire as they synced to the rhythmic beats of the folk tune. "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world," Sahu captioned the video and wished a Happy New Year to netizens.

Several users thanked the officer for uploading the visuals and spreading the ethnic vibe. "Wish I was there witnessing this in live (sic)," read replies to the video.

Watch video:

article-image

