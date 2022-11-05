Watch: Jessica Simpson gives tour of her daughter's room; fans shocked by her new weight loss look instead | FPJ

Hollywood singer, actress and businesswoman; 42-year-old Jessica Simpson recently was seen in a video posted on Instagram in association with Pottery Barn Kids. They designed her daughter's room and Simpson was seen giving a tour of the place advertising the décor company specialised in creating dream spaces for the kids.

The well designed and beautiful room was to be appreciated but instead fans were concerned about the actress' extreme weight loss. Her followers were not happy with the singer's look or even her voice in a new video advertisement.

In the video, the fashion entrepreneur says, "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me. I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the colour scheme. This really is, to me, Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

While some users liked the cute room, majority users felt that there is something wrong with Simpson's look and voice. Check the comments of Instagram users below: