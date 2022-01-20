e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Watch: Instagram sensation Kili Paul nails Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' dialogue in latest video; netizens react

Paul lip-synced the super-hit dialogue and absolutely nailed the expressions and hand gestures of the character.
FPJ Web Desk
Instagram personality Kili Paul from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs.

Few days back, the social media star shared a video clip of himself lip-syncing and dancing to superhit song 'Saami Saami' from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa,' and since Indian cinema lovers are still obsessing over the film, Paul once again came up with a video based on the movie.

In the now-viral video, Paul can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue in the film. “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower due to my name? I am fire, not a flower),”

Watch Video Here:

Internet absolutely loved the video:

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
