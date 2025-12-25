WATCH: Indian Mountaineers Conquer Mexico’s Highest Peak, Pico de Orizaba, North America’s Tallest Volcano | Instagram @narendermountaineer

In a remarkable feat of endurance and teamwork, a group of Indian mountaineers successfully summited Pico de Orizaba, Mexico’s highest peak and the tallest volcano in North America, in December 2025. The expedition was led by high-altitude climber Narendra Kumar (@narendermountaineer), marking another proud moment for Indian mountaineering on the global stage.

Rising to an imposing height of 5,636 metres (18,491 feet), Pico de Orizaba is known for testing climbers with its thin air, icy terrain, and harsh weather conditions. The Indian team described their journey as one taken “step by step, breath by breath,” highlighting the physical and mental resilience required to reach the summit.

WATCH VIDEO:

The climbers ascended via the Jamapa Glacier route from the Piedra Grande refuge, a challenging path that typically takes seven to eight hours to complete. The route demands solid technical skills, including the use of crampons and ice axes, along with careful navigation across slippery rocks, glaciers, and fresh snow. Despite the demanding conditions and freezing temperatures, the team’s coordination and determination helped them complete the climb safely.

Speaking to Kiddaan, expedition leader Narendra Kumar expressed his excitement over the achievement and hinted at future ambitions. “I am going to climb Mount Everest Base Camp in winter,” he said, underlining his resolve to take on even more extreme challenges ahead.

Pico de Orizaba holds a special place in the mountaineering world and is often used as a training ground by climbers preparing for the Volcanic Seven Summits. While it may be less technical than some Himalayan giants, its significant altitude makes it an ideal testing ground for endurance and acclimatisation.

The successful ascent by the Indian team has been widely applauded, adding to India’s growing presence in international mountaineering achievements.