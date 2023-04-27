WATCH: Indian Air Force medical squad's dance reel of enjoying Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' song goes viral again

A video from 2019 has resurfaced on the internet and it captures the Indian Air Force medical squad grooving to Pharrell Williams' 'Happy' song. To the unversed, the dance reel that has amazed many on social media since then reportedly films the doctors at the 12 Air Force Hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh spreading the 'Happy' feeling. WATCH VIDEO

If you Remember the Gangnam Style by the 68 DSSC at Wellington, in 2013, this will make your day.



Indian Air Force Docs doing their thing with, Happy, at the No. 12 Air Force Hospital.



Spreading Happiness and Joy. pic.twitter.com/U8Ce4B6Bec — Lord Leopard (Lutyens' Wale) نئی دہلی (@Leopard212) April 27, 2019

The video was captioned "Presenting Happy by Pharrell Williams Ft 12AFH." It showed men and women from the team enjoying dance steps to the popular song. They were all dressed in uniforms while exhibiting their talented moves and dance skills on camera.

