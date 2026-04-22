WATCH! Hungry 12-Foot Nile Crocodile Walks Into Zimbabwe Hotel; Climbs Counter In Search Of Food - Video Viral

Guests at a luxury riverside hotel in Zimbabwe were left stunned after a massive Nile crocodile casually wandered into the property, and even attempted to enter the kitchen.

The unexpected wildlife encounter unfolded at the award-winning A’Zambezi River Lodge, located along the banks of the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls, where close encounters with nature are not entirely uncommon.

Crocodile strolls in like a guest

A viral video from Friday shows the nearly 12-foot reptile calmly crawling through the hotel premises before climbing onto a counter, seemingly searching for food.

Hotel staff later explained that the crocodile likely strayed from the nearby Zambezi River, which is home to large populations of wildlife including hippos, elephants and crocodiles.

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British tourist John Richards described the surreal moment, saying the animal behaved almost like a visitor expecting service.

“Waiters told us how it had just walked in as if it was a paying guest and, when it couldn’t get a table, inquired at the desk. Finding nobody there, it actually tried to climb over it to get into the kitchens,” Richards said.

From reception to relaxation

After failing to find anything edible, the reptile appeared completely unfazed by the commotion.

“It then went to an armchair and lay on it, then sauntered out to the decking where all the tables are, and with no grub on the menu settled down in a water feature out the front where it seemed happy,” Richards added.

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“The waiter said there was 24-hour room service, but only for guests with rooms,” he quipped.

Staff quickly secured the area and ensured guests maintained a safe distance while authorities were contacted.

One of Africa’s most powerful predators

Wildlife officials confirmed the animal was a Nile crocodile, Africa’s largest freshwater predator and one of the most efficient hunters in the animal kingdom.

Nile crocodiles can grow over 16 feet long and possess an extraordinarily powerful bite. Equipped with pressure-sensitive receptors along their jaws, they can detect vibrations in water and launch sudden ambush attacks with remarkable precision.

The species is responsible for hundreds of human fatalities annually across parts of sub-Saharan Africa, usually in riverine communities where humans and wildlife share water sources.

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Rangers safely remove the animal

Despite the tense situation, no injuries or damage were reported.

After being alerted, rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority arrived with specialised equipment to safely restrain and relocate the reptile.

“Security and staff made sure no guests went anywhere near it, and then rangers turned up with ropes and canvases and managed to secure and carry it away,” Richards said.

Authorities later confirmed the crocodile was successfully released back into the Zambezi River.

Hotel responds with humour

Rather than panic, the hotel chose to embrace the extraordinary encounter with humour in a social media post.

“On Friday we had an early morning visit from an unexpected guest at Amulonga Restaurant. He was checking why room service was running late. No rules. No invitation. No reservation. This is the Zambezi – where wild means wild,” the hotel wrote.

Management added that staff are trained to respond to wildlife situations, noting that animals occasionally wander close to properties bordering national parks and river ecosystems.