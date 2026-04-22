Diet Coke 'Candemic' In India: Zero Sugar Beverage Shortage Triggers Panic Among Gen Z's; Netizens Say, 'Scarier Than LPG Crisis'

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Regular Diet Coke drinkers across India are facing an unexpected problem, finding their favourite fizzy drink has become surprisingly difficult. Over the past few weeks, the zero-sugar beverage has quietly disappeared from stores and delivery apps in several major cities, triggering confusion, memes, and plenty of online panic.

Diet coke goes missing across major Indian cities

Since mid-April 2026, consumers in metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Pune have reported widespread shortages of Diet Coke. The drink has largely vanished from quick-commerce platforms including Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, where it was once a regular bestseller.

Local supermarkets, neighbourhood kirana stores and even restaurants are facing limited supplies, with many outlets displaying empty shelves despite steady demand.

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Interestingly, some shoppers say stock remains available in pockets of the Delhi-NCR region, suggesting the disruption is uneven rather than a complete nationwide halt.

What caused the Diet Coke shortage?

Industry sources point to a combination of global supply chain issues rather than falling demand.

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One major factor appears to be constraints in aluminium can availability worldwide. Beverage companies depend heavily on imported aluminium packaging, and fluctuations in raw material supply, transportation delays and rising production costs have affected distribution timelines.

Some influencer online claim the shortage is due to people storing cans and using them as aesthetic decor at their homes. Some even said the shortage is due to the viral trends of making guns out of Diet Coke cans.

Logistics bottlenecks and prioritisation of high-volume beverages may also have slowed replenishment cycles, leaving Diet Coke temporarily understocked in multiple markets.

Social media turns the shortage into meme material

As stocks began disappearing, social media quickly reacted with humour and exaggeration.

“All cylindrical objects are in short supply. Diet Coke is the new LPG,” one user quipped.

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Another wrote, “Diet Coke shortage is bothering me more than the LPG shortage.”

“Diet Coke shortage in India is crazy, people only realize addiction when supply actually disappears,” joked another user, echoing the frustration of loyal consumers.

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The comparisons to an LPG crisis turned the situation into a trending online conversation, with memes flooding platforms throughout the week.