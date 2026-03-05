WATCH: How This Delhi Man Earned ₹2200 By Selling 'Mitti' During Holi? Viral Video Shocks Netizens

A video circulating on social media has left viewers amused and impressed after a man from Delhi managed to earn over ₹2,000 by selling something as simple as mitti (mud). What initially looked like an ordinary activity turned out to be a clever seasonal business idea linked to Holi celebrations.

From soil collection to colour making

The video begins with the man collecting soil from a remote area and storing it inside a suitcase. After gathering a considerable quantity, he takes the mud home and processes it further by crushing it into a fine powder.

Later, he reveals that the soil is actually Multani mitti, also known as Fuller’s earth. The powder is then mixed with turmeric and small amounts of food colouring to create what he claims are organic Holi colours. The preparation is simple but taps into the growing demand for natural and skin-friendly alternatives to chemical-based Holi powders.

Smart packaging and street sales

Once the colours are prepared, the man packs them neatly into small containers with eye-catching labels. He then heads to Connaught Place in Delhi, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs, where he begins selling the organic colours to passersby.

According to the video, by the end of the day he reportedly earned around ₹2,200 from these sales. The clip highlights how presentation and marketing can play a key role even in small street businesses.

Internet divided over the idea

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing a mix of admiration, curiosity, and skepticism from viewers.

Many users praised the man’s sales skills and creativity. Some commented that the entrepreneur seemed capable of selling almost anything with the right pitch. Others appreciated the idea of promoting natural Holi colours, especially as awareness about skin safety during the festival continues to grow.

However, not everyone was convinced. A few viewers pointed out potential concerns regarding skin safety and testing of such homemade products. Some also questioned the actual profit, noting that expenses like travel, packaging materials, grinding the soil, and transportation might reduce the earnings significantly.