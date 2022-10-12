Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Hanuman Chalisa is one of the daily chants in a Hindu or Sanatani family. The prayer meant to worship Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, is recited and sung in several devotional Indianized tunes. Many singers have experimented with singing the Chalisa in various ragas and instruments.

How about hearing a little westernized version of the Hindu prayer? A video showing a couple of foreigners, probably pilgrims, performing the song over a guitar, a cajon, a violin, and a few other musical instruments has surfaced on the internet. The now-viral video was reportedly filmed at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi.

Watch:

Foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisha at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cg7OF7Sml0 — The Lost Girl (@Lost_Girl_00) October 11, 2022

Did the internet accept the uncommon tuning of the devotional prayer? While some praised the tweaked version of the Hanuman Chalisa, a few condemned it, saying "this is not the way" to recite the holy prayer.

Loved it, Jai Hanuman — Vikas Awasthi (@vikasawasthi) October 11, 2022

N0.... this is not the way..... someone tell them.... thats not a song... thats a pavitrah mantra.... — Lady Don.... (aRtiSt).....🖐 (@AnitaKasabe) October 11, 2022