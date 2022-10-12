e-Paper Get App
Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Did the internet accept the uncommon tuning of the devotional prayer?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Hanuman Chalisa is one of the daily chants in a Hindu or Sanatani family. The prayer meant to worship Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Shri Ram, is recited and sung in several devotional Indianized tunes. Many singers have experimented with singing the Chalisa in various ragas and instruments.

How about hearing a little westernized version of the Hindu prayer? A video showing a couple of foreigners, probably pilgrims, performing the song over a guitar, a cajon, a violin, and a few other musical instruments has surfaced on the internet. The now-viral video was reportedly filmed at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi.

Watch:

Did the internet accept the uncommon tuning of the devotional prayer? While some praised the tweaked version of the Hanuman Chalisa, a few condemned it, saying "this is not the way" to recite the holy prayer.

article-image

