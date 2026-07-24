WATCH! Gujarat Man Stands Neck-Deep In Floodwater To Reveal Severe Waterlogging In Residential Society

A resident of Gujarat has gone viral after sharing a shocking video showing himself standing in neck-deep floodwater outside his home, highlighting the extent of waterlogging caused by relentless monsoon rains.

The video was posted on Instagram by Shivam Singh, who works with Bandhan Bank in Valsad. His clip captured the alarming conditions inside his residential society, where floodwater had swallowed roads and open spaces following intense rainfall.

Roads vanish under floodwater

The video begins with Singh filming himself while standing in muddy floodwater that reaches almost up to his neck. He then rotates the camera to reveal the surrounding neighbourhood, where nearly the entire residential complex is submerged.

Roads are no longer visible beneath the floodwater, making it difficult to identify where streets end and open areas begin. Only the upper portions of parked vehicles, boundary walls and residential buildings remain above the waterline, illustrating the scale of flooding.

Using humour to describe the grim situation, Singh says, "This is my society, and it seems like a new river has been inaugurated here. It is currently seven in the morning."

Despite the light-hearted remark, the visuals paint a worrying picture of urban flooding and the challenges residents are facing.

Social media reacts to the disturbing footage

The video quickly drew widespread attention online, with viewers expressing shock at the unusually high water level inside a residential society.

Many users said it was difficult to believe that floodwater had risen high enough to nearly submerge an adult. Others raised concerns about drainage systems, urban planning and the increasing frequency of severe waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Several commenters also urged Singh and other residents to remain indoors until conditions improve, while hoping that local authorities would provide timely assistance and relief to families affected by the flooding.