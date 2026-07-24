'Yeh Hai Gen Z': Blinkit Poster Delivery At CJP Protest Goes Viral, Sparks Debate On Social Media - VIDEO

A video from a CJP protest has gone viral after showing a protester receiving a Blinkit delivery containing freshly printed posters at the demonstration site. The clip has triggered widespread discussion on social media, with users debating how quick-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming part of public events, including political protests.

Shared on X by user Ranjan, the video has attracted significant attention, with reactions ranging from amusement to questions about the role of delivery platforms in facilitating political activities.

Viral clip shows posters delivered within minutes

In the now-viral video, a woman is seen opening a Blinkit package during the protest. She removes three printed posters one by one before briefly displaying them to those around her. The moment stood out because it highlighted how on-demand delivery services are being used to quickly arrange protest materials without prior preparation.

Posting the video, Ranjan wrote, “Protesters are even ordering posters to the protest site. The new age protest.”

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The clip has since been widely circulated, with many users describing it as an example of how technology is changing the way demonstrations are organised.

Social media divided over Blinkit's role

The incident prompted a wave of reactions on X, where users expressed differing opinions about Blinkit's involvement.

One user joked, “Now court will summon Blinkit. Bad days for Blinkit start. Well, enjoying these videos.”

Another questioned the company's neutrality, writing, “@letsblinkit, shouldn’t you have an apolitical policy? Why are you letting political posters be printed from your service?”

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However, several users pointed out that Blinkit was merely providing a printing and delivery service rather than creating or endorsing the political content itself.

One comment read, “They are not ordering your Blinkit. Blinkit provides paper printing services also, lol.”

Another user simply remarked, “Cool way, new way.”

Adding a sarcastic take, one person wrote, “Waiting for a jobless lawyer to file a case against Blinkit for hurting national sentiments.”