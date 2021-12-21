Watch: Groom, his father beaten by bride's kin on dowry demand, video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh has got more video going viral due its negative takes. After the police's address to students on bribe, the video of a Ghaziabad wedding has hit the social media.

In the video we see the bride's relatives getting furious to thrash the groom and his father, alleging that they demanded dowry. According to reports, the groom named Muzammil happens to be a resident of Agra. Groom and his father get beaten up for demanding Rs 10 lakh dowry before Nikah could take place. The incident took place in Ghaziabad.

The tweet read along the video in Hindi, "The shocking case from Ghaziabad is of December 12, the video of the groom beating has become a topic of discussion everywhere. It is being told that after having dinner, the groom Muzammil Hussain and his father Mahmood Hussain demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash before the marriage and refused the marriage without giving money."

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bride’s family told media outlets, as reported by Daily Pakistan, that they already paid INR 3 lacs along with a diamond ring in dowry while the groom's father had demanded Rs INR1 Million and even threatened to call off the wedding if the demand was not met. As the groom's family was not satisfied with the dowry amount, the other side got angered and they thrashed the groom and some other family members. Furthermore, the bride’s family members alleged that the man was married multiple times.

The video was initially shared by username ViralVdoz, and later shared by several social media users. The video has let most Twitter users comment in criticism to the the dowry demand as well as the harsh behavior displayed by the families, some also took to say that the reaction of the bride's family was apt to teach them a lesson. "Shameful", wrote a netizen while another typed, "Well done. He deserves it."

Take a took at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Put him and his family in Jail — Saxena (@Saxena32894306) December 20, 2021

Not good — Fun Guy (@sandpooj) December 19, 2021

Advertisement

A very well reply from Bride's family. Bhukay tujhay or kia chahiye. — Zia ul Wahab (@zia309) December 20, 2021

Love it!!! Well deserved Mr. Groom 😂 — Maarij Khan (@MaarijKhan8) December 20, 2021

dowry is alleged or legal?

whether it is on this or the other side of the border

anyways



Butch gayee bacheee

🥰 — atif raza naqvi (@atif194) December 20, 2021

Advertisement

Well done. — Roya Ijaz Khan (@skagitriver21) December 19, 2021

Dowry is a curse. I am with the bride. — Shailendra (@connectshail) December 20, 2021

Beautiful treatment to groom. . .they deserve this. .brave bride family great of u . . Helped many others thank u — Mohammed Sultan Sallauddin (@Mohamme02501051) December 20, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:50 PM IST