WATCH: Girls dance in train for Instagram Reel; netizens say 'Confidence dedo bhagwan'

Dance is an emotion. Especially in the age of social media, where dance videos and reels are a trend.
A video of a group of girls dancing inside a train has gone viral on social media. The viral video was posted on Twitter by a handle named @vaidehihihaha.
The video clip begins with a girl dancing while being seated on the upper berth of a seat on the right side of the coach. Then the camera pans to a girl standing in the passageway and then towards a girl on the upper berth of the left side of the seat. Then other girls in the group gyrated to the music while standing on the coach.
While most Netizens are applauding the confidence of these girls, some misogynists came in hordes to complain about how the girls were spoiling Indian “sanskaar" and how this was the result of feminism.
Check out the memes and comments by netizens:
