WATCH: Girls dance in train for Instagram Reel; netizens say 'Confidence dedo bhagwan'

Dance is an emotion. Especially in the age of social media, where dance videos and reels are a trend.

A video of a group of girls dancing inside a train has gone viral on social media. The viral video was posted on Twitter by a handle named @vaidehihihaha.

The video clip begins with a girl dancing while being seated on the upper berth of a seat on the right side of the coach. Then the camera pans to a girl standing in the passageway and then towards a girl on the upper berth of the left side of the seat. Then other girls in the group gyrated to the music while standing on the coach.

Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata😔😭 pic.twitter.com/esLxk9ymom — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023

While most Netizens are applauding the confidence of these girls, some misogynists came in hordes to complain about how the girls were spoiling Indian “sanskaar" and how this was the result of feminism.

Check out the memes and comments by netizens:

Old age people in the same compartment : pic.twitter.com/e3ozh8GIXB — Koti Reddy RCB (@urstrulyktr) May 5, 2023

TT be like pic.twitter.com/dKjP2uRCGV — Very Simple Ji (@AzadMein) May 5, 2023

Confidence dedo bhagwan — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023

Same bhai

Kaash mere paas bhi itna confidence hota — Jiya Sachdeva (@JiyaSachdeva10) May 5, 2023