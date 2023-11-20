WATCH: Girl Ditches Pizza For Sushi, Tries Japanese Dish For First Time In Viral Video | Instagram

A girl who was enjoying a huge slice of pizza kept the dish aside when she was served something new. The little one was fed sushi for the very first time by her parent when she held on eating the pizza and took a relishing bite of the Japanese dish. A video showing the kid, reportedly a five-year-old from LA, trying sushi for the first time has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO:

Mom serves sushi to daughter

The video was posted on Instagram earlier this November by the girl's mother who narrated the incident and said, "My daughter asked to try sushi for the first time... What do you think? Does she like it?" The reel captured the candid reaction of the girl served sushi with chopsticks. "Her words & actions left me speechless," the mother added.

Did she like the dish? Girl's reaction says it all

Instagram users replied to the video that rolled out on the content-sharing platform with more than 12 million views. They learned that the girl didn't like the dish pretty much, but still managed to complete the chunk of food offered to her instead of spitting it out. People praised the family for good parent as she didn't disrespect food despite finding it not so good for her.

Internet in praises

"The fact she actually ate it and didn’t spit it out. She gets all the gold stars," comment a netizen. "Happy to finally see a Well raised child on the internet," said another. Meanwhile, some looked at the girl and found her to closely resemble Hollywood actress Zendaya. "Y does she look like mini zendaya," an Instagram wrote reacting to the clip. "I opened the comments to type this i swearrrrr," others agreed.