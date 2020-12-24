Watch: Giant fireball falls from the sky in China's Yushu City

A viral video, showing a giant fireball falling from the sky and crashing into China's Yushu City, is going viral on the internet. According to the local media, the ball of fire seen in the video is possibly a meteor.
On Wednesday, the residents of the city in western Qinghai reportedly heard loud bangs and saw an a mysterious bright ball-like object falling from the sky. The cosmic event was reportedly witnessed by a local named Dan Ba, who was taking his child to school. He told the media that the fireball, which initially appeared small, became bigger and brighter as it came closer to the ground.
A few other locals also recorded videos of the event shared it on Twitter.
Check it out here:
The viral video left netizens stunned and many took to the micro-blogging site to react to it. A user wrote, "A giant meteor fireball fell from the sky in China. What's next lol?"
"So in 2020 we got - a pandemic - a volcano erupting - killer hornets - the most hurricanes ever - massive wildfires in California and Australia - Flooding in china and east Asia - civil unrest across the US and Europe - massive explosion in Beirut and now meteors," wrote another user.
A tweet read, "There seems to be alot of fireballs just falling to earth this year, this is like incident #4 I've seen since October."
