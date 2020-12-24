Watch: Giant fireball falls from the sky in China's Yushu City

A viral video, showing a giant fireball falling from the sky and crashing into China's Yushu City, is going viral on the internet. According to the local media, the ball of fire seen in the video is possibly a meteor.

On Wednesday, the residents of the city in western Qinghai reportedly heard loud bangs and saw an a mysterious bright ball-like object falling from the sky. The cosmic event was reportedly witnessed by a local named Dan Ba, who was taking his child to school. He told the media that the fireball, which initially appeared small, became bigger and brighter as it came closer to the ground.

A few other locals also recorded videos of the event shared it on Twitter.

Check it out here: