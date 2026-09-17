WATCH: Ghaziabad School Van Crashes Through Tree, Falls 5 Feet Onto Service Lane; CCTV Footage Viral |

A school van carrying children met with an alarming accident in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area on Thursday morning after the vehicle reportedly went out of control, struck and broke a tree, and dropped around five feet onto a service lane.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am near DAV School, Vijay Nagar. Despite the impact and sudden fall, the van did not overturn, preventing what could have been a much more serious accident.

Children rescued safely after crash

The accident caused panic inside the school van, with the children reportedly crying out for help immediately after the vehicle went off the road.

People in the vicinity rushed toward the spot after hearing the commotion. A passerby who was walking close to the location was only a few steps away from the vehicle when the crash occurred. He initially ran to avoid the falling vehicle and then quickly returned to help the occupants.

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The man opened the van's window, allowing the children and others inside to get out. Several nearby residents also joined the rescue effort and helped everyone leave the vehicle safely.

No injuries reported

Fortunately, no child, driver or other occupant suffered injuries in the accident. The driver was also reported to be safe.

The vehicle did not roll over after landing on the service lane. Instead, it came down directly after breaking through the tree, which officials believe helped prevent further injuries.

Police begin probe into accident

Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh said that police are investigating how the school van lost control. The exact reason behind the incident has not yet been established.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash, including how the vehicle veered off its path and ended up on the lower service road.

CCTV footage captures dramatic moment

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the school van losing control and crashing through the roadside tree before landing on the service lane below.

The footage highlights how quickly the situation unfolded and how narrowly the nearby pedestrian avoided being struck by the vehicle. The CCTV Footage has now gone viral with netizens expressing relief after knowing that no kids were injured.