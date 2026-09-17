PM Modi Birthday: What Makes Him The Most-Followed World Leader On Instagram? A Look At Prime Minister's Gen Z Coded Social Media Empire

PM Modi 76th Birthday |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built one of the largest social media followings among world leaders, turning digital platforms into an important channel for communicating with Indians and audiences across the world. From policy announcements and public messages to personal moments, photographs and short videos, Modi’s online presence has expanded significantly over the past decade.

As of September 2026, Modi has more than 100 million followers on X, having crossed the landmark in July 2024. With 106 million followers on Instagram, a milestone he became the first world leader and politician to reach in February 2026.

His YouTube presence has also grown rapidly. In March 2026, Modi’s official YouTube channel crossed 30 million subscribers, making it the most-subscribed YouTube channel belonging to a world leader at the time.

The scale of Modi’s digital following has made him one of the most-followed political figures globally. His social media reach extends beyond a single platform, with X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube forming the core of his digital communication strategy. Exact follower counts can change daily, so platform figures are best treated as rolling numbers rather than fixed totals.

A significant part of this strategy has been his effort to communicate in formats familiar to younger internet users. His Instagram feed features reels, short videos, photographs and behind-the-scenes moments alongside political and government-related updates. In August 2026, Modi also urged his ministers to engage more actively with young people on Instagram and use reels to communicate with them.

His digital communication has also included direct responses to issues concerning students and young people. In July 2026, for instance, Modi shared an Instagram reel thanking young viewers who had watched and responded to his message on examination paper leaks.

Modi's social media account also follows ongoing trends, creates content relatable to the youth of India. His recent Vadodara visit at Maharaj Sayajirao University and entry on Bollywood song 'Aari-Aari' from Dhurandhar shows how political communication is increasingly being presented in formats—reels, trending music, pop-culture references and visually striking moments—that are particularly suited to platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. The video went massively viral on social media.

Over the years, social media has therefore become more than a platform for announcements for Modi. It has created a direct communication channel through which the Prime Minister can speak to millions of followers without relying entirely on traditional media. His sustained presence across multiple platforms, particularly the growth of Instagram and YouTube, illustrates how political communication in India has increasingly moved into the digital and short-form video era.