Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how passengers reacted

Too much of a wait never attracts happy reactions, right? However, when a train arrived almost nine hours after the scheduled time, the passengers took to "celebrate" the arrival with a salute, bow down, and lots of screams.
A video shared on Twitter by a nutrition coach and traveller showed how people reacted to the train's delayed arrival. Frustrated or a welcoming gesture? To one's surprise, there was happiness among the crowds assembled on the railway platform when they saw the train entering the station.
Exact details of the train route is unknown, however, netizens suggested it to be a holiday special to Goa.
