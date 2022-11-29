e-Paper Get App
Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how passengers reacted

Exact details of the train route is unknown, however, netizens suggested it to be a holiday special to Goa.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
article-image
Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how passengers reacted | Twitter @bonthu_hardik
Too much of a wait never attracts happy reactions, right? However, when a train arrived almost nine hours after the scheduled time, the passengers took to "celebrate" the arrival with a salute, bow down, and lots of screams.

A video shared on Twitter by a nutrition coach and traveller showed how people reacted to the train's delayed arrival. Frustrated or a welcoming gesture? To one's surprise, there was happiness among the crowds assembled on the railway platform when they saw the train entering the station.

Watch video

article-image

