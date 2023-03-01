WATCH: Fight or a hug? 2 Monitor lizards caught on camera doing THIS in public | Twitter

What's trending on the internet? A video that shows "a normal day at IIM Calcutta," either metaphorically or for real. IFS officer Susanta Nanda forwarded a video on Twitter that records two monitor lizards allegedly fighting by closely hugging each other. Fight or a gesture of affection? We aren't sure what it actually is. Take a look at the viral video to make a guess yourself.

WATCH:

Learning to manage conflicts🤔

Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata…

( As received in WA) pic.twitter.com/6jXGYkWQyA — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 1, 2023

A normal day at IIM Calcutta :) pic.twitter.com/ME1YlAayae — Nupur✨ (@_zeroxinfinity_) February 28, 2023

The video zooms into a garden where the creature can be spotted getting too cheeky. Since being shared online, the footage gathered thousands of views. The reply section got loaded with memes, GIFs, and some other hilarious reactions by netizens.

Check some replies

Similar incident from the past

In August last year, a similar hug-fight moment of two monitor lizards was caught on camera and made viral on the internet. The case reportedly affected the traffic in Thailand as the duo was seen involved in action in the midst of the roadway. Reports claim that despite it appears to be a lovely hug and an act of passion and cuddle, it isn't so but a fight.