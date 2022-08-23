Watch: Emma Heesters performs Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's 'Maiyya Mainu' with Indian singer Aksh Baghla

Emma Heesters and Aksh Baghla's music colab | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's Jersey wasn't just cherished by love birds for an engaging chemistry and gripping storyline, the mesmerizing romantic songs also made audience's mood.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by the Dutch singer Emma Heesters, who had become an internet sensation earlier this year, we can see her tuning into the beats of 'Maiyya Mainu' with Indian singer Aksh Baghla. The musical collaboration between the singers seem to spread love across social media.

Watch video:

To the unversed, the Bollywood film is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. It narrates the life of a talented but failed cricketer who desires to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a "jersey" gift. While some claim that the film is based on the life of Raman Lamba, film artists reported it to be a fictional story.

Here's the original song video: