WATCH: Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii makes adorable cameo during SpaceX video presentation; video goes viral

Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave his followers a rare and rather adorable glimpse of his youngest child.

The Tesla CEO held a virtual SpaceX presentation on Wednesday while holding his 18-month-old son X Æ A-Xii, better known as "Little X," in his lap.

While Musk delivered an update on Starship, a totally reusable spacecraft, Little X seemed quite excited to contribute to Musk's presentation to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, saying "hello!" and waving and overall stealing the spotlight.

The 18-month-old was later taken to another room after a few minutes so Musk could finish his presentation without any interruption.

This isn't the first time Elon shared the limelight with little X Æ A-Xii. Earlier Musk posted a photo of himself cradling his new baby on Twitter a few months after he was born.

Despite having a baby together, Grimes, 33, and Elon ended their three-year relationship in September. Elon cites physical distance as the cause for their'semi-separation,' but the couple continues to co-parent their kid amicably.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:05 PM IST