 WATCH: Elephant Knocks Over Charging Station After Cable Trips Herd Member In China's Yunnan
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WATCH: Elephant Knocks Over Charging Station After Cable Trips Herd Member In China's Yunnan

Wild elephants in Yunnan, China, reportedly encountered a roadside charging station on August 6 when a cable caught around one elephant’s leg. Another elephant then stepped forward and knocked the station over. The incident sparked debate online, with viewers suggesting the elephant was protecting its companion, investigating the equipment, or simply reacting to an obstacle

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, August 08, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
WATCH: Elephant Knocks Over Charging Station After Cable Trips Herd Member In China's Yunnan

A brief encounter between a herd of wild elephants and a roadside charging station in Yunnan has gone viral after one elephant appeared to confront the equipment when a charging cable became tangled around another elephant’s leg.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of August 6, when a group of wild elephants was strolling along a road in Yunnan, China.

During the encounter, a charging station cable caught around the leg of one of the elephants, prompting another elephant to step toward the equipment and knock the charging station over.

The dramatic moment quickly captured attention online, with viewers offering very different interpretations of what happened.

Was it protection or curiosity?

One user suggested the elephant was defending a family member, commenting: “It’s the elephant mother standing up for her son.” The commenter also pointed out that male Asian elephants generally have prominent tusks, while females typically do not.

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Another viewer focused on the animals’ intelligence, writing simply: “Elephants are highly intelligent animals.”

But not everyone believed the elephant was acting out of anger.

“It was not rage,” another user commented. “She was checking it out and flipped it over once she found it couldn’t stand straight.”

Yunnan’s elephants steal the spotlight again

The unusual roadside encounter also brought back fond memories for some viewers.

One commenter recalled visiting the Xishuangbanna Elephant Sanctuary in 2016, writing: “Yunnan is amazing! I visited the Xishuangbanna Elephant Sanctuary back in 2016, amazing experience!”

Whether the elephant was protecting a fellow herd member, investigating an unfamiliar object, or simply reacting to an obstacle, the encounter has given viewers another remarkable glimpse into the behavior of Yunnan’s wild elephants.

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