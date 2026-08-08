VIDEO: Two Female Passengers Violate Security, Run Onto Moscow Airport Tarmac To Catch Aeroflot Flight After Arriving Late

Two female passengers reportedly caused a security and safety disruption at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport after they entered the aircraft apron while trying to catch an Aeroflot flight they had missed.

The incident took place on July 25, when the women allegedly arrived too late for their scheduled departure. Instead of seeking help inside the terminal, they reportedly made their way onto the restricted airport apron and headed toward the aircraft.

According to the account, the Aeroflot plane was already being towed when the passengers approached it. The towing operation was halted as a precaution, while airport ground staff and police moved in to deal with the situation.

Passengers tried to reach aircraft being towed

The two women reportedly crossed into the operational area and moved toward the Aeroflot aircraft. One of them was seen pulling a suitcase behind her as they approached the plane.

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Because the aircraft was in the middle of a towing operation, its movement was stopped to avoid a possible collision or other safety problem. Ground personnel and police subsequently escorted the passengers away from the apron.

The women were prevented from boarding the aircraft and were removed from the restricted area.

Incident began after passengers missed their flight

The reported incident followed the passengers' late arrival for their scheduled Aeroflot departure from Sheremetyevo.

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Rather than approaching airline personnel to ask about rebooking or alternative travel arrangements, the pair allegedly attempted to reach the aircraft themselves after it had already begun moving.

The episode highlights the potential consequences of trying to access an aircraft outside the normal passenger boarding process. Even when an aircraft appears to be within reach, passengers cannot safely approach it from an airport apron without authorization.

Why airport aprons are restricted areas

An airport apron is a busy operational zone where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, serviced and moved. Ground vehicles, baggage equipment, towing tractors and other specialized machinery can operate around aircraft at the same time.

For this reason, passengers are normally prohibited from entering the apron without authorization or an escort.

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An aircraft that is being towed presents a particular safety concern. During towing operations, the aircraft's movement is coordinated by trained ground personnel and specialized equipment. An unexpected person entering the operating area can create a serious hazard.

Stopping the aircraft's movement after the women approached therefore allowed ground personnel to secure the situation before it developed into a more serious incident.

Aeroflot operations at Sheremetyevo

Sheremetyevo International Airport is a major aviation hub in Moscow, and Aeroflot operates regular services involving the airport. However, the specific Aeroflot flight connected to the July 25 incident could not be independently established from the information available.

The reported episode nevertheless underscores an important airport-safety rule: once passengers leave designated public areas, aircraft movement zones are strictly controlled and should only be accessed by authorized personnel.