Watch: Elderly couple from Kolkata grooving to 'Woh Chali' is the cutest video on the internet today

An adorable video of an elderly couple from Kolkata, grooving to popular 90s track 'Woh Chali Woh Chali', is currently going viral on the internet.

The heartwarming video shows the couple dancing to the beats of Bombay Vikibng's hit track at a restaurant as their son performs the song. The video, shared by @thebohobaalika on Instagram, was taken at Kolkata's Hard Rock Cafe.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, the user wrote, "Last night at @hrckolkata was something else. The band played 90s indi pop and songs that made me live through my school life. Booz and nostaligia is a deadly combo & when the company is great the vibe bifold."

"This couple grooving was parents of the lead vocalist; I envy this guy. HRC never felt so soft. Cheers to more women dancing in sarees, cheers to kolkata. #cityofjoy @thegrooverzindia you were great!" she added.

Check out the video here: