Watch: Drunk Ghaziabad youth dance on car roof, face legal consequences

A video of two young men dancing on the roof a car on in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad had went viral on social media. The incident was looked into by the police, and the youngsters dealt with legal consequences.

Ghaziabad police uploaded a video of the two, friends admitting and apologizing over the crime. Ensuring road safety, the police arrested the concerned persons travelling on vehicle number UP14CS3223 and a challan of about Rs 20,000 was levied in violation of traffic rules, according to a tweet via Ghaziabad police.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:53 PM IST