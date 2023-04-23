WATCH: Dragon installation catches fire at Disneyland in California; no injuries reported

Dragon in Disneyland in California caught fire during a stunt on Saturday. The fire broke out Saturday night during the "Fantasmic" show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department informed the media that there have not been any injuries reported. One witness told ABC7 that after the fire started, cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park remained open.

Meanwhile, the video from the incident at the fun place's Tom Sawyer Island section surfaced online and captured the installation burnt to send smoke clouds into the sky.

It has been noted that Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain's book.