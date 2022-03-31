e-Paper Get App
US woman donates blood for money to tour Walt Disney World; check here

Identified as Liz Gramlich, has made her 2022 new year resolution to tour from Philadelphia to Walt Disney World once a month.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

US woman donates blood for money to tour Walt Disney World; check here | Instagram @lizgramlich

As soon as the new year rolls on the calendar or from even before, people plan their resolutions and try to abide by it. Noting down what US woman had on her wishlist for the year, is bizzare!

Identified as Philadelphia based Liz Gramlich, has set herself to tour to Walt Disney World once a month, reportedly along her sister.

And to cover the cost, she has been donating her blood plasma, arguing “she is helping someone”, according to Fox News.

Gramlich told Fox News that her monthly visits are based on the ticket price of the flights - when they are the cheapest. Additionally, she also donates her plasma - the liquid part of blood without blood cells - up to twice a week, which helps her cover the costs of flights and hotels.

According to Mirror, Gramlich chose donating her plasma to fund the trip, that brought in an extra $498 every month on an average.

Gramlich keeps posting photos of her visit to the Disney World on Instagram. Check here:

